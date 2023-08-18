Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 50,000 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.34% of EnPro Industries worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NPO. TheStreet downgraded EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

NPO opened at $128.25 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.69 and a 12-month high of $144.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.99 and a 200-day moving average of $113.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

