Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in AON were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $2,304,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in AON by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 151,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,628,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in AON by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in AON by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 154,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,736,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $319.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.44. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.55.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

