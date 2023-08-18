Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$78.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$76.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$78.81.

IMO stock opened at C$75.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.90. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$55.26 and a 52 week high of C$79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$68.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.61.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C$0.02. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of C$11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 8.2878788 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

