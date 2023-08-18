Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of IBCP traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $19.45. 57,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,823. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 198.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

