Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) CAO Michael H. Fernicola Buys 6,500 Shares

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) CAO Michael H. Fernicola purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,558 shares in the company, valued at $419,476.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Infinera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $891.80 million, a P/E ratio of -98.25 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82.

Get Infinera alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Infinera by 128.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 85.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Infinera from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Infinera

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.