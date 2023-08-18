Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Trading 25% Higher

Shares of Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Free Report) traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 1,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Infinite Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34.

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter.

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc develops cybersecurity software in the United States. The company offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution.

