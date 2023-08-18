Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Trading 25% Higher

Shares of Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Free Report) traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 1,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
Infinite Group Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34.
Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter.
About Infinite Group
Infinite Group, Inc develops cybersecurity software in the United States. The company offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Infinite Group
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- This Tech Giant Stands Strong Amidst Recent Selloff
Receive News & Ratings for Infinite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.