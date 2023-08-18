Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

INGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.20.

NYSE INGR traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.64. 122,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,653. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $305,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,084.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $305,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,084.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,058 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Ingredion by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 3,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

