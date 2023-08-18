Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,277 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.72% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth $110,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.62. 23,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51. The company has a market cap of $662.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

