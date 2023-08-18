Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

INGN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Inogen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Inogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Inogen from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Inogen alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on INGN

Inogen Stock Down 0.5 %

INGN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,834. Inogen has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $83.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Inogen will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Inogen by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its holdings in Inogen by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Inogen by 389.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Inogen by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

(Get Free Report)

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.