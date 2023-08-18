Insider Buying: Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Acquires 1,175 Shares of Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,979.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,667 shares in the company, valued at $324,287.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $938.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.19. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $90.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Byline Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 277.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

