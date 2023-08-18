Insider Buying: CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Acquires 3,300 Shares of Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,300 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $43,989.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 608,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,107,186.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CSP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.18. CSP Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.42%.

CSP Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CSP

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CSP by 12.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CSP by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CSP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CSP by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSP by 77.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSP in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

