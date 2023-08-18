Insider Buying: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Major Shareholder Acquires 190,569 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 190,569 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.02 per share, with a total value of $11,437,951.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,591,248 shares in the company, valued at $215,546,704.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, August 14th, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 63,672 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,852,792.72.

On Friday, August 11th, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 263,740 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $15,365,492.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.61. The company had a trading volume of 939,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,161. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -101.39 and a beta of 2.08. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $144.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $85.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PI has been the subject of several research reports. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Impinj by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 21.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Impinj by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

