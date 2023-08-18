Insider Buying: MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Director Acquires $16,480.00 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) Director John C. Chrystal acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.48 per share, for a total transaction of $16,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,052 shares in the company, valued at $313,976.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. MoneyLion Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $128.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on MoneyLion from $3.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on MoneyLion from $90.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MoneyLion by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,199,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 612,935 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in MoneyLion by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,315,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 471,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MoneyLion by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,791,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 125,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MoneyLion by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 128,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $870,000.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

