Insider Buying: Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Director Acquires 24,766 Shares of Stock

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) Director David Lamond purchased 24,766 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $31,948.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,097,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,270.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Lamond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, David Lamond purchased 107,886 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $142,409.52.

Quince Therapeutics Stock Performance

Quince Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.27. 173,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,467. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quince Therapeutics

About Quince Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNCX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 31.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. Its lead compound is NOV004, a systemically administered bone anabolic peptide engineered to target and concentrate at bone fracture sites. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc in August 2022.

