Insider Buying: TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) CEO Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TeraWulf Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WULF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 7,019,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,996. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 254.17% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. Equities analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WULF shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 34,518 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

