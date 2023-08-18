Insider Selling: ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) CFO Sells 211,578 Shares of Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Lenz sold 211,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $973,258.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 782,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $953.54 million, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 187,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 12.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 120,951 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 85,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

