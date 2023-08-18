Insider Selling: Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Director Sells 27,558 Shares of Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $290,185.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 953,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,041,028.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Agiliti Trading Down 1.2 %

AGTI traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,218. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 504.75, a PEG ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.21. Agiliti, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGTI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Agiliti from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Agiliti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Agiliti

About Agiliti

(Get Free Report)

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.