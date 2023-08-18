Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Sells $947,752.61 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,739 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $947,752.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 196,117 shares in the company, valued at $39,221,438.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 21st, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $437,140.60.
- On Friday, June 16th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $452,306.40.
- On Friday, May 19th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 3,780 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $553,807.80.
Atlassian Stock Down 0.9 %
TEAM stock opened at $185.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.06 and a beta of 0.75. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $286.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
