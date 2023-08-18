Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) SVP Sells 800 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BJ stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BJ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,288,000 after purchasing an additional 352,359 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $347,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,109,000 after purchasing an additional 386,438 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

