Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $62,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Braze Stock Down 3.0 %

BRZE traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 542,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,305. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.06. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $49.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BRZE shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.94.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

