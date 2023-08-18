Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Sells $81,410.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $81,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,182.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.62. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.94.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in DoorDash by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DASH. Bank of America boosted their price target on DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DoorDash from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

