Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CAO Sells $21,829.28 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) CAO Patricia Carr sold 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $21,829.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,644.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patricia Carr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Patricia Carr sold 126 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $16,117.92.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $137.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $163.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,872,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,275,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,228,000 after acquiring an additional 27,118 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

