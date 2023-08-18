Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells 1,869 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $162,733.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,120.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LSCC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.78. The company had a trading volume of 456,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,029. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $98.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.50.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

