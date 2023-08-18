Insider Selling: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Insider Sells 9,018 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Dickerman sold 9,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $56,182.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,349.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nathan Dickerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Nathan Dickerman sold 3,880 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $21,960.80.

Ouster Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OUST traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.20. 551,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $240.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $19.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ouster by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,387,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after buying an additional 6,691,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ouster by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 2,910,036 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ouster by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,524,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 3,000,784 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Ouster by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,553,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 247,959 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on OUST shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ouster from $6.10 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Ouster from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

