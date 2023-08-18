Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Insider Sells $114,656.25 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $114,656.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:PARR opened at $34.14 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

PARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the first quarter worth about $60,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Par Pacific by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

