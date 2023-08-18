Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells 25,557 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 25,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $647,614.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,030,481.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pinterest Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.43. 7,883,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,577,896. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.