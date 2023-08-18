Insider Selling: Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Director Sells 901 Shares of Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) Director Kirk David Cooper sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $44,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Red River Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RRBI stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $351.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $27.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Red River Bancshares from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,690,000 after buying an additional 44,427 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

