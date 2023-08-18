Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Sells 532 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.53, for a total transaction of $293,945.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,057.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gina Mastantuono also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 8th, Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total transaction of $529,841.34.

On Monday, July 10th, Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total transaction of $213,458.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Gina Mastantuono sold 759 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.98, for a total transaction of $419,711.82.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $543.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a PE ratio of 78.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $563.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $218,418,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.38.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

