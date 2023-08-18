Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Insider Sells $11,911.68 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Daniel sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $11,911.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,077 shares in the company, valued at $310,302.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Amanda Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 14th, Amanda Daniel sold 378 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $2,744.28.
- On Thursday, June 8th, Amanda Daniel sold 768 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $7,357.44.
Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
