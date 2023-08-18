Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Insider Sells $11,911.68 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Daniel sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $11,911.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,077 shares in the company, valued at $310,302.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amanda Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Amanda Daniel sold 378 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $2,744.28.

On Thursday, June 8th, Amanda Daniel sold 768 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $7,357.44.

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

About SkyWater Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 98.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the first quarter worth $43,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

