Insider Selling: Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,338 shares in the company, valued at $40,319.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $62,000.00.
- On Friday, August 11th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $66,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 9th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $136,000.00.
- On Monday, August 7th, Mossytree Inc. sold 10,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $6,900.00.
- On Friday, August 4th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $70,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 2nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.
- On Monday, July 31st, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $37,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 26th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $71,000.00.
- On Monday, July 24th, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $34,500.00.
- On Friday, July 21st, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $68,000.00.
Vacasa Stock Up 1.7 %
VCSA stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Vacasa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.
Vacasa Company Profile
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.
