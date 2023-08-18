Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSIT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NSIT traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.11. The company had a trading volume of 205,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,082. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $151.95.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,233,000 after buying an additional 43,008 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 14.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,598,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,951,000 after buying an additional 202,319 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 921,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 476,084 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

