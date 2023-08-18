InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of InspireMD from $4.75 to $5.20 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NSPR stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 349.99% and a negative return on equity of 75.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that InspireMD will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in InspireMD in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in InspireMD in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in InspireMD in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in InspireMD in the second quarter valued at $2,269,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in InspireMD in the second quarter valued at $4,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

