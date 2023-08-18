Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.25.

Shares of IBP traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $145.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,975. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.55. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $74.69 and a fifty-two week high of $158.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $77,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,189.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $77,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,443 shares in the company, valued at $845,189.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,990,000 after buying an additional 405,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after buying an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,413,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,763,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

