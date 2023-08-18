Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IIIN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 108,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,197. The company has a market capitalization of $596.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.06. Insteel Industries has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $33.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $165.71 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 4.60%.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 4,908 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $155,878.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Richard Wagner sold 2,628 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $82,808.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James F. Petelle sold 4,908 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $155,878.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 182.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 502.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 48.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

