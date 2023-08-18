inSure DeFi (SURE) Reaches Market Cap of $65.98 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $65.98 million and approximately $1,764.59 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded down 24.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00290892 USD and is down -6.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $144,277.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

