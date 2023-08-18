Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.83.

Get Integer alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Integer

Integer Trading Down 2.3 %

ITGR stock traded down $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $84.96. 135,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,921. Integer has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15. Integer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integer will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $303,956.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $765,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.