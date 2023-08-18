Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Price Target Raised to $5.50

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HSBC from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.32.

Shares of INTR opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 132.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. Inter & Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 89,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

