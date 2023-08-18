Internet Computer Price Hits $3.51 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $3.51 or 0.00013472 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $30.11 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00041388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00029098 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 503,920,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,621,736 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

