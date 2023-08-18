Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,484,790,000 after buying an additional 120,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,013,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,434,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,381,000 after purchasing an additional 140,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,468,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded up $2.05 on Friday, reaching $488.50. 310,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,429. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $514.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $476.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.33.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

