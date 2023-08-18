Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Stock Down 1.9 %

Intuit stock opened at $486.45 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $514.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $476.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.