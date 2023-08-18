Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 177,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 174,685 shares.The stock last traded at $19.58 and had previously closed at $19.52.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.0679 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
