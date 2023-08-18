Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 177,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 174,685 shares.The stock last traded at $19.58 and had previously closed at $19.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.0679 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.