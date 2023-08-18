Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCSGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 177,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 174,685 shares.The stock last traded at $19.58 and had previously closed at $19.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.0679 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

