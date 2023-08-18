Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,179,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,218,377 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.23% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $105,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 358,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 147,726 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,555,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 79,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period.
Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance
PGX stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52.
About Invesco Preferred ETF
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Preferred ETF
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- 3 Computer Stocks To Buy On The PC Pullback
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- BurgerFi Is The Premium Burger Stock, Selling At A Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.