Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,179,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,218,377 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.23% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $105,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 358,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 147,726 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,555,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 79,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.