Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Flagstar Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.5% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $13,479,060,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $60,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $356.39. 26,829,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,189,867. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.03. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

