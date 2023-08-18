Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.42 and last traded at $28.42. Approximately 329,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 718,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.35.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

