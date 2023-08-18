Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Holdings Lowered by Richmond Brothers Inc.

Richmond Brothers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 0.4% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPLV stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,213. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $66.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average of $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

