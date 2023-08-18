Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.84

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.84 and last traded at $49.84, with a volume of 14243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.69.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.