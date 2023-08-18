Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Acquired by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRIG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,191. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.1278 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

