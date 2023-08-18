Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.80

Shares of Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.80 and traded as high as C$0.84. Invesque shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 14,500 shares changing hands.

Invesque Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$44.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.84, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Invesque Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.