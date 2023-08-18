Investors Buy Large Volume of Williams Companies Call Options (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 18,515 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 180% compared to the average volume of 6,621 call options.
Williams Companies Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of WMB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,010,582. Williams Companies has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.
Get Our Latest Analysis on WMB
Insider Transactions at Williams Companies
In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Williams Companies
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $25,029,697,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 416,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after buying an additional 56,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Williams Companies
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.