IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.72 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $401.80 million and approximately $9.72 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003793 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000070 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

